Turbulent Times at Celtic: Wilfried Nancy's Dismissal After Just 33 Days

Celtic have terminated manager Wilfried Nancy's contract after just 33 days due to poor performance. His tenure saw only two wins in eight matches, leading to fan unrest. His departure follows successful stints in MLS but challenging adaptation to Scottish football. Assistants and head of football operations also left.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-01-2026 22:52 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 22:52 IST
Celtic Football Club has parted ways with manager Wilfried Nancy a mere 33 days into his managerial role, as announced on Monday. The decision follows Celtic's recent 3-1 loss to rivals Rangers, which left both teams level on points.

The 48-year-old French manager secured only two victories in eight matches, with none showing a clean sheet, dragging Celtic six points behind league leaders Hearts. This decision leads to Nancy, and his coaching team, Kwame Ampadu, Jules Gueguen, and Maxime Chalier, leaving their posts.

Nancy's departure comes despite a stellar track record in Major League Soccer with the Columbus Crew. Fan discontent and protests over the board's lack of investment exacerbated the situation, marking a turbulent chapter following Brendan Rodgers' resignation and Peter Lawwell's departure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

