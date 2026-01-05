Hindustan Laboratories Set for IPO: Expanding Horizons in Generic Pharmaceuticals

Generic drug manufacturer Hindustan Laboratories is gearing up to enter the capital markets with its first-ever initial public offering (IPO), according to preliminary documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

The IPO will feature a fresh issue of 50 lakh shares and an Offer for Sale (OFS) of 91 lakh shares from the promoter, as outlined in the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP). The proceeds are aimed at funding the company's working capital needs and general corporate purposes.

Hindustan Laboratories has cemented its position as a key player in India's pharmaceutical landscape, focusing on the large-scale production of generic medicines primarily for government institutions. With a product range covering numerous therapeutic areas, the company distributed its offerings throughout 27 states and Union Territories by the end of September 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)