Global Markets React to Maduro's Capture: Uncertainty Suits Safe Havens

In a dramatic turn of events, global financial markets were rocked on Monday following the U.S. capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. Stocks moved up and bond yields steadied, reflecting investor reactions to the unfolding situation.

Oil prices experienced a decline amid OPEC+ output decisions and concerns over disruptions from major oil-producing nation Venezuela. U.S. President Donald Trump announced temporary American governance over Venezuela and threatened further military action should cooperation and reforms not be forthcoming.

The uncertainties stemming from Venezuela's ongoing crises, coupled with mid-term elections in the U.S., have driven investors to seek safer avenues like precious metals, which saw a rise in prices. Meanwhile, the diplomatic tremors have advanced defensive stocks and buoyed global indices.

(With inputs from agencies.)