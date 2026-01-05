Left Menu

Kerala Government Revolutionizes Paddy Procurement With Cooperative Model

The Kerala Government is shifting paddy procurement to a farmer-centric, two-tier system using cooperative societies. This change aims to ensure quicker payments and reduce delays for farmers, providing immediate compensation upon purchase. A digital portal will monitor procurement, while financial support for cooperatives lacking funds will be provided by Kerala Bank.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvanathapuram | Updated: 05-01-2026 15:42 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 15:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala government is making a significant shift in paddy procurement by entrusting this task to cooperative societies. This new, farmer-centric, two-tier system aims to ensure farmers receive swift payments, thereby reducing previous delays.

A high-level meeting led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan concluded with this decision. The plan involves Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies directly purchasing paddy from farmers, ensuring immediate payment and preventing crop damage.

On a district or taluk level, nodal cooperative societies will be formed with input from cooperatives and local farmers. Through this initiative, the government hopes to maintain timely procurement, stabilize prices, and even introduce a state-branded rice, 'Kerala Rice'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

