Kerala Government Revolutionizes Paddy Procurement With Cooperative Model

The Kerala government is making a significant shift in paddy procurement by entrusting this task to cooperative societies. This new, farmer-centric, two-tier system aims to ensure farmers receive swift payments, thereby reducing previous delays.

A high-level meeting led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan concluded with this decision. The plan involves Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies directly purchasing paddy from farmers, ensuring immediate payment and preventing crop damage.

On a district or taluk level, nodal cooperative societies will be formed with input from cooperatives and local farmers. Through this initiative, the government hopes to maintain timely procurement, stabilize prices, and even introduce a state-branded rice, 'Kerala Rice'.

