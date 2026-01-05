Kharkiv Under Fire: Russian Missile Strikes Target Energy Infrastructure
Russia launched five missile strikes on Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, causing significant damage to its energy infrastructure, the city's mayor revealed. This attack is part of a broader Russian campaign targeting Ukraine's energy systems during the winter, highlighting the escalating conflict and its impact on civilian infrastructure.
Russia launched a significant escalation in its military campaign against Ukraine by targeting Kharkiv, the country's second-largest city, with five missile strikes.
The attacks, which struck on Monday, resulted in severe damage to the city's energy infrastructure according to Mayor Ihor Terekhov, who expressed concerns over the disruption to essential services.
This incident is part of a larger pattern observed this winter, where Russia has systematically bombarded Ukraine's energy system in an apparent attempt to weaken civilian morale and capabilities.