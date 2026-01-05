Kharkiv Under Fire: Russian Missile Strikes Target Energy Infrastructure

Russia launched a significant escalation in its military campaign against Ukraine by targeting Kharkiv, the country's second-largest city, with five missile strikes.

The attacks, which struck on Monday, resulted in severe damage to the city's energy infrastructure according to Mayor Ihor Terekhov, who expressed concerns over the disruption to essential services.

This incident is part of a larger pattern observed this winter, where Russia has systematically bombarded Ukraine's energy system in an apparent attempt to weaken civilian morale and capabilities.