IndusInd Bank Faces Challenges Amid Accounting Lapses Probe

IndusInd Bank has faced a 13.1% reduction in loan growth, with figures dipping to Rs 3.19 lakh crore over the recent October-December quarter.

The private lender revealed ongoing investigations by the government's Serious Fraud Investigation Office into accounting discrepancies in its derivatives portfolio, valued at Rs 1,960 crore last year.

The financial institution also reported a 3.8% downturn in deposits, now at Rs 3.94 lakh crore, reflecting broader impacts of these financial irregularities.

(With inputs from agencies.)