Yogi Adityanath Launches Statewide Initiative for Cold Relief

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced measures to combat cold weather, including the establishment of rain shelters, distribution of woollen clothes, and public bonfires. During a tour in Gorakhpur, he assessed local shelter facilities and highlighted the efforts to provide safe accommodation for over 1,000 needy residents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2026 20:42 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 20:42 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to combat the harsh winter conditions, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath declared comprehensive relief measures on Wednesday, including the widespread establishment of rain shelters across all districts. Speaking at a press conference in Gorakhpur, the Chief Minister detailed the ongoing efforts to provide aid to those affected by the cold and rain.

After personally reviewing temporary night shelters in Bargadwa and Rapti Nagar, CM Yogi Adityanath shared insights into the current facilities, stating that 19 rain shelters are already operational in the Gorakhpur metropolitan area. These facilities are offering critical temporary accommodation to more than 1,000 individuals who previously lacked proper shelter.

Highlighting the commitment to safety and hygiene, Yogi Adityanath assured that the rain shelters are being managed effectively, prioritizing the dignity and basic needs of those seeking refuge. The initiative comes as cities like Agra face dense fog, with iconic landmarks such as the Taj Mahal obscured by the weather. (ANI)

