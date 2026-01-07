Controversial Seizure: U.S. Naval Forces Board Russian-Flagged Tanker

In a troubling development on the high seas, Russia has accused the United States of breaching international maritime law. This accusation follows the American naval seizure of a Russian-flagged oil tanker, named Marinera, in the Atlantic Ocean.

Russia invoked the 1982 U.N. Convention on the Law of the Sea, emphasizing that freedom of navigation permits passage on international waters, restricting any forceful intervention against foreign-registered vessels.

The transport ministry reported the loss of communication with Marinera, heightening tensions between the two nations in response to this recent naval action.