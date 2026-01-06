German Inflation Eases Beyond Expectations in December

German inflation slowed more than anticipated in December, falling to 2.0% year on year, according to preliminary data released Tuesday by the federal statistics office.

This decrease surpassed projections from analysts polled by Reuters, who expected EU-harmonised inflation to decline to 2.2% from November's 2.6% rate.

The significant drop marks a downward trend that reflects the current economic adjustments taking place across Germany.

