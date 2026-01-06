Tragic Loss in the Wild: Villager's Death Highlights Tiger Conflict

The tragic death of a villager, believed to have been killed by a tiger, has been reported from the Gumtara core forest range in Madhya Pradesh's Pench Tiger Reserve. On Tuesday morning, forest officials discovered the mutilated body.

Kamal Uikey, 43, from Tikari Mal village, had been missing since January 4. He was last seen heading to the restricted core area along the Pench River for fishing, according to his family. An intensive search by forest officials and the Chand police led to the discovery of his remains near Mahadev ghat, with preliminary findings suggesting a tiger attack.

Pench Tiger Reserve's Deputy Director, Rajneesh Kumar Singh, confirmed financial assistance for Uikey's family. He also issued a plea for villagers to steer clear of the forest's restricted areas to prevent similar incidents, as these zones are critical tiger habitats where public entry is banned.

(With inputs from agencies.)