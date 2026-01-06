Left Menu

Tragic Loss in the Wild: Villager's Death Highlights Tiger Conflict

A villager's mutilated body was found in Pench Tiger Reserve, suspected to be killed by a tiger. Kamal Uikey went missing after fishing in a restricted core area. Authorities conducted a search and discovered his remains. Financial aid will be given to his family. Villagers urged to avoid restricted zones.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoni | Updated: 06-01-2026 21:18 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 21:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The tragic death of a villager, believed to have been killed by a tiger, has been reported from the Gumtara core forest range in Madhya Pradesh's Pench Tiger Reserve. On Tuesday morning, forest officials discovered the mutilated body.

Kamal Uikey, 43, from Tikari Mal village, had been missing since January 4. He was last seen heading to the restricted core area along the Pench River for fishing, according to his family. An intensive search by forest officials and the Chand police led to the discovery of his remains near Mahadev ghat, with preliminary findings suggesting a tiger attack.

Pench Tiger Reserve's Deputy Director, Rajneesh Kumar Singh, confirmed financial assistance for Uikey's family. He also issued a plea for villagers to steer clear of the forest's restricted areas to prevent similar incidents, as these zones are critical tiger habitats where public entry is banned.

(With inputs from agencies.)

