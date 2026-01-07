The Czech government has announced the cessation of its budgetary funding for a Prague-based initiative designed to source ammunition for Ukraine. Prime Minister Andrej Babis clarified that while the program could continue with financial support from other nations, the current operation faces scrutiny.

Babis, since taking office in December, has voiced concerns about the transparency of the ammunition initiative, which collaborates with foreign donor countries, Czech defense officials, and traders. The Prime Minister insisted on the necessity of transparency and the absence of corruption in such ventures.

The future of the initiative remains under discussion as Babis' government evaluates the program further. The initiative's supporters argue the Czech defense sector possesses the necessary expertise, emphasizing the importance of maintaining ethical practices.

