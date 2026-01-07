Left Menu

Czech Government Ceases Funding for Ukraine Ammunition Initiative

The Czech government will stop using its budget to fund a Prague-led initiative for sourcing ammunition for Ukraine. Prime Minister Andrej Babis stated that the program can continue if financed by other countries, but criticized its current transparency. Discussion on the initiative's future continues.

Updated: 07-01-2026 00:19 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 00:19 IST
The Czech government has announced the cessation of its budgetary funding for a Prague-based initiative designed to source ammunition for Ukraine. Prime Minister Andrej Babis clarified that while the program could continue with financial support from other nations, the current operation faces scrutiny.

Babis, since taking office in December, has voiced concerns about the transparency of the ammunition initiative, which collaborates with foreign donor countries, Czech defense officials, and traders. The Prime Minister insisted on the necessity of transparency and the absence of corruption in such ventures.

The future of the initiative remains under discussion as Babis' government evaluates the program further. The initiative's supporters argue the Czech defense sector possesses the necessary expertise, emphasizing the importance of maintaining ethical practices.

