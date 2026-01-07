Global Oil Politics: The Venezuelan U.S. Power Play

In a dramatic geopolitical maneuver, the United States has managed to persuade Venezuela to change its oil export routes away from China amid heightened tensions due to the political upheaval in the South American nation.

This decision was met with fierce criticism from China, which labeled the U.S. actions as bullying and a breach of international law. The move follows the U.S. capturing Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro in a significant intervention in Latin American politics.

Consequently, global crude prices have dipped by 1% due to anticipated shifts in oil supply. U.S. plans to refine and sell Venezuelan oil under a strategy to reignite the sector pose a pivotal moment for Venezuela's economic and political future.

(With inputs from agencies.)