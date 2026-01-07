Left Menu

Global Oil Politics: The Venezuelan U.S. Power Play

The ongoing geopolitical clash sees the U.S. pressuring Venezuela to divert oil exports from China while capturing Venezuelan leader Maduro. China condemns the U.S. move as international law violations. Crude prices drop amid market adjustments; Venezuela's political stability hangs in the balance with U.S. intervention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2026 16:02 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 16:02 IST
Global Oil Politics: The Venezuelan U.S. Power Play
In a dramatic geopolitical maneuver, the United States has managed to persuade Venezuela to change its oil export routes away from China amid heightened tensions due to the political upheaval in the South American nation.

This decision was met with fierce criticism from China, which labeled the U.S. actions as bullying and a breach of international law. The move follows the U.S. capturing Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro in a significant intervention in Latin American politics.

Consequently, global crude prices have dipped by 1% due to anticipated shifts in oil supply. U.S. plans to refine and sell Venezuelan oil under a strategy to reignite the sector pose a pivotal moment for Venezuela's economic and political future.

