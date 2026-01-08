Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower; defense firms up as Trump calls for budget boost

Reuters | Updated: 08-01-2026 20:04 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 20:04 IST
Wall Street's main ‌indexes opened lower on Thursday, as investors ⁠turned cautious ahead of Friday's crucial nonfarm payrolls report, ​while defense companies advanced after ‍President Donald Trump called for a $1.5 trillion military ⁠budget.

The ‌Dow ⁠Jones Industrial Average fell ‍145.9 points, or 0.30%, at ​the open to 48,850.17. ⁠The S&P 500 fell 6.8 points, ⁠or 0.10%, to 6,914.11​, while the ⁠Nasdaq Composite dropped 35.4 points, or ⁠0.15%, ‌to 23,548.884.

