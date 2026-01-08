US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower; defense firms up as Trump calls for budget boost
Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Thursday, as investors turned cautious ahead of Friday's crucial nonfarm payrolls report, while defense companies advanced after President Donald Trump called for a $1.5 trillion military budget.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 145.9 points, or 0.30%, at the open to 48,850.17. The S&P 500 fell 6.8 points, or 0.10%, to 6,914.11, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 35.4 points, or 0.15%, to 23,548.884.
