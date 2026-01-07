Putin's Animated Debut: The President’s Soft Power Play in Prostokvashino
In a strategic display of soft power, President Vladimir Putin features in the popular Russian children's cartoon Prostokvashino. Accompanied by animated animals, Putin delivers a message that not only surprises local audiences but also aims to extend Russia's cultural reach internationally, particularly targeting former communist and Middle Eastern countries.
- Country:
- Russia
President Vladimir Putin has made a surprise cameo in the beloved Russian children's cartoon Prostokvashino, delivering a New Year message alongside a talking cat and dog. The fictional village's residents are taken aback by the animated appearance of the Kremlin leader, flanked by characters Sharik the dog and Matroskin the cat.
Parents at the Prostokvashino theme park in Moscow have mixed feelings. Marina, one of the adults, mentioned, "In cartoons, anything can happen. Why not this?" Meanwhile, visitor Oksana Frolkova highlighted the educational value, suggesting that children knowing Putin from cartoons might spark international interest.
According to Yuliana Slashcheva, chair of Soyuzmultfilm studio's board, this cameo is a cultural promotion strategy. Russia's animations regularly reach former communist and Middle Eastern countries, with ambitions of capturing the Chinese market. It's seen as an effort to bolster Russian soft power worldwide through its cultural products.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Putin
- Prostokvashino
- cartoon
- soft power
- Russia
- children
- animation
- Moscow
- Vladimir Putin
- Matroskin
ALSO READ
High Seas Tension: Russia Escorts Oil Tanker Amid U.S. Blockade
Drone Strike Ignites Blaze at Russian Oil Depot
Russia Launches Strikes on Ukrainian Military Targets
Macron's Diplomatic Dance: Securing Peace and Deterring Russian Aggression
Global Allies Unite to Guarantee Ukraine's Security Amid Continued Russian Tensions