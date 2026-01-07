Putin's Animated Debut: The President’s Soft Power Play in Prostokvashino

President Vladimir Putin has made a surprise cameo in the beloved Russian children's cartoon Prostokvashino, delivering a New Year message alongside a talking cat and dog. The fictional village's residents are taken aback by the animated appearance of the Kremlin leader, flanked by characters Sharik the dog and Matroskin the cat.

Parents at the Prostokvashino theme park in Moscow have mixed feelings. Marina, one of the adults, mentioned, "In cartoons, anything can happen. Why not this?" Meanwhile, visitor Oksana Frolkova highlighted the educational value, suggesting that children knowing Putin from cartoons might spark international interest.

According to Yuliana Slashcheva, chair of Soyuzmultfilm studio's board, this cameo is a cultural promotion strategy. Russia's animations regularly reach former communist and Middle Eastern countries, with ambitions of capturing the Chinese market. It's seen as an effort to bolster Russian soft power worldwide through its cultural products.

