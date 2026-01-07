Geopolitical Shifts Shake Global Markets Amid Trump's Venezuelan Oil Strategy

Global financial markets encountered turbulence this week as U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to sell Venezuelan oil reserves injected uncertainty and geopolitical tension. The decision follows the U.S. capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, exacerbating existing unrest.

The repercussions of Trump's strategy sparked a retreat from record market highs as concerns over global trade and energy prices loomed large. The notable decrease in U.S. crude oil prices, alongside shifts in industrial metals, reflects growing investor apprehension.

While some European markets bucked the trend with positive trades, Asian markets were hit by an escalation in U.S.-China trade tensions. Carmignac's chief economist Raphael Gallardo emphasized the broader implications of a U.S.-controlled Venezuelan oil landscape, potentially altering OPEC dynamics and global power structures.

(With inputs from agencies.)