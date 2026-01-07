Left Menu

Indian Gas Exchange Prepares for IPO Amidst Strategic Expansion Plans

The Indian Gas Exchange (IGX), India's first online trading platform for natural gas, plans to launch its IPO by December 2026. IGX, partially owned by Indian Energy Exchange, aims to expand its market share and launch new services, expecting significant growth in India's gas consumption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2026 19:09 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 19:09 IST
Indian Gas Exchange Prepares for IPO Amidst Strategic Expansion Plans
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's first online natural gas trading platform, the Indian Gas Exchange (IGX), is gearing up for an initial public offering (IPO) by December 2026, according to Managing Director and CEO Rajesh Kumar Mediratta.

With Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) holding a 47% stake, regulatory requirements necessitate reducing this to 25%. Originally set for 2025, the IPO timeline has been extended, with plans to file papers in the second quarter of 2026.

The offering will release 22% equity shares, potentially valued at Rs 600-700 crore, subject to market conditions and regulatory approvals. As IGX expands its contract offerings and market share amidst falling gas prices, the firm aims to boost its stake in the rising national consumption expected by 2030.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reviving Oil Ties: U.S. and Venezuela's Strategic Energy Deal

Reviving Oil Ties: U.S. and Venezuela's Strategic Energy Deal

 Global
2
J&K Police Crackdown on Cybercrime: 22 Detained in Major Raids

J&K Police Crackdown on Cybercrime: 22 Detained in Major Raids

 India
3
Madhya Pradesh's VB G-RAM-G Act: Transforming Rural Employment and Agriculture

Madhya Pradesh's VB G-RAM-G Act: Transforming Rural Employment and Agricultu...

 India
4
TP Solar's Impressive Growth in Solar Cell Production

TP Solar's Impressive Growth in Solar Cell Production

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven fintech boosts long-term bank stability but raises short-term risks

Post-pandemic surge in AI-powered mHealth reshapes healthcare delivery

Education’s AI revolution rests on telecommunications and ethics

Generative AI forces rethink of authorship, ownership and creative rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026