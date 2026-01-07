Indian Gas Exchange Prepares for IPO Amidst Strategic Expansion Plans

India's first online natural gas trading platform, the Indian Gas Exchange (IGX), is gearing up for an initial public offering (IPO) by December 2026, according to Managing Director and CEO Rajesh Kumar Mediratta.

With Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) holding a 47% stake, regulatory requirements necessitate reducing this to 25%. Originally set for 2025, the IPO timeline has been extended, with plans to file papers in the second quarter of 2026.

The offering will release 22% equity shares, potentially valued at Rs 600-700 crore, subject to market conditions and regulatory approvals. As IGX expands its contract offerings and market share amidst falling gas prices, the firm aims to boost its stake in the rising national consumption expected by 2030.

(With inputs from agencies.)