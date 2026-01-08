Yemen's Saudi-backed presidential council sacks defence minister, Saba says
Reuters | Updated: 08-01-2026 23:29 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 23:29 IST
Yemen's Saudi-backed presidential leadership council has dismissed Defence Minister Mohsen al-Daeri in the internationally recognised government, the state news agency Saba reported on Thursday.
The move comes amid a fast-moving crisis in Yemen that erupted last month when United Arab Emirates-backed separatists swept through parts of the south, including the port city of Aden, advancing to within reach of the Saudi border. (Writing by Enas Alashray in Cairo;)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
EXPLAINER-What's happening in Yemen, and why are Saudi Arabia and the UAE involved?
UPDATE 8-Saudi coalition says separatist leader fled Yemen with UAE help, advances to Aden
Indian national stranded on Yemen's island evacuated to Saudi Arabia
Top-ranked Sabalenka calls season schedule ''''insane,'''' plans to skip tournaments to avoid burnout
UPDATE 7-Saudi coalition says separatist leader fled Yemen with UAE help, advances to Aden