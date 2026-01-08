Yemen's Saudi-backed presidential council sacks defence minister, Saba says

Yemen's Saudi-backed presidential leadership ‌council has dismissed Defence ⁠Minister Mohsen al-Daeri in the internationally recognised government, ​the state news agency Saba ‍reported on Thursday.

The move comes amid ⁠a ‌fast-moving ⁠crisis in Yemen that erupted ‍last month when ​United Arab Emirates-backed separatists swept ⁠through parts of the ⁠south, including the port city ⁠of Aden, advancing to within ⁠reach ‌of the Saudi border. (Writing by Enas ⁠Alashray in ‍Cairo;)

