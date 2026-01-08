Left Menu

Yemen's Saudi-backed presidential council sacks defence minister, Saba says

Reuters | Updated: 08-01-2026 23:29 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 23:29 IST
Yemen's Saudi-backed presidential council sacks defence minister, Saba says

Yemen's Saudi-backed presidential leadership ‌council has dismissed Defence ⁠Minister Mohsen al-Daeri in the internationally recognised government, ​the state news agency Saba ‍reported on Thursday.

The move comes amid ⁠a ‌fast-moving ⁠crisis in Yemen that erupted ‍last month when ​United Arab Emirates-backed separatists swept ⁠through parts of the ⁠south, including the port city ⁠of Aden, advancing to within ⁠reach ‌of the Saudi border. (Writing by Enas ⁠Alashray in ‍Cairo;)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-US Senate votes to curb military action in Venezuela, Trump says oversight could last years

UPDATE 2-US Senate votes to curb military action in Venezuela, Trump says ov...

 Global
2
Bessent says largest oil companies are likely to move slower in Venezuela

Bessent says largest oil companies are likely to move slower in Venezuela

United States
3
Bengal guv gets death threat, police on high alert

Bengal guv gets death threat, police on high alert

 India
4
UPDATE 2-Nationwide internet blackout reported in Iran as protests persist

UPDATE 2-Nationwide internet blackout reported in Iran as protests persist

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech growing faster than users’ financial understanding

Why conversational AI is becoming lifeline in mental health emergencies

How collaborative AI can shield self-driving cars from cyberattacks

Cognitive load and AI: How automation is rewriting the role of teachers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026