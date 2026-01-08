Left Menu

Trump tells NYT he has made decision on Fed chair pick

Reuters | Updated: 08-01-2026 23:25 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 23:25 IST
Trump tells NYT he has made decision on Fed chair pick

U.S. President Donald ‌Trump said he has made a ⁠decision on who he would pick as the ​next Federal Reserve chairman ‍but stopped short of disclosing his choice in an ⁠interview ‌he ⁠gave to the New ‍York Times.

"I have in ​my mind a decision," ⁠Trump told the newspaper during ⁠an interview on Wednesday night. "I haven't ⁠talked about it with anybody."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bengal guv gets death threat, police on high alert

Bengal guv gets death threat, police on high alert

 India
2
UPDATE 2-Nationwide internet blackout reported in Iran as protests persist

UPDATE 2-Nationwide internet blackout reported in Iran as protests persist

 Global
3
Bessent says US can reconstitute tariff revenues if Supreme Court rules against Trump

Bessent says US can reconstitute tariff revenues if Supreme Court rules agai...

 Global
4
CORRECTED-Trump faces rare Republican opposition in Congress

CORRECTED-Trump faces rare Republican opposition in Congress

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech growing faster than users’ financial understanding

Why conversational AI is becoming lifeline in mental health emergencies

How collaborative AI can shield self-driving cars from cyberattacks

Cognitive load and AI: How automation is rewriting the role of teachers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026