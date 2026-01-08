Trump tells NYT he has made decision on Fed chair pick

U.S. President Donald ‌Trump said he has made a ⁠decision on who he would pick as the ​next Federal Reserve chairman ‍but stopped short of disclosing his choice in an ⁠interview ‌he ⁠gave to the New ‍York Times.

"I have in ​my mind a decision," ⁠Trump told the newspaper during ⁠an interview on Wednesday night. "I haven't ⁠talked about it with anybody."

