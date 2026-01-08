Trump tells NYT he has made decision on Fed chair pick
Reuters | Updated: 08-01-2026 23:25 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 23:25 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump said he has made a decision on who he would pick as the next Federal Reserve chairman but stopped short of disclosing his choice in an interview he gave to the New York Times.
"I have in my mind a decision," Trump told the newspaper during an interview on Wednesday night. "I haven't talked about it with anybody."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Donald
- Federal Reserve
- U.S.