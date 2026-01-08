Mexico's active screwworm cases down 57% since mid-December, ministry says
Reuters | Updated: 08-01-2026 23:25 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 23:25 IST
Mexico's active cases of New World screwworm, a flesh-eating parasite that has kept the U.S.-Mexico border closed to Mexican livestock, have fallen 57% since mid-December, the country's agriculture ministry said on Thursday.
Active cases dropped to 492 as of January 7, from 1,145 registered on December 10, the ministry said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.-Mexico
- â€ŒMexico
- New World
- Mexican