Mexico's active screwworm cases down 57% since mid-December, ministry says

‌Mexico's active cases ⁠of New World screwworm, a flesh-eating parasite ​that has kept ‍the U.S.-Mexico border closed to Mexican ⁠livestock, ‌have ⁠fallen 57% since mid-December, ‍the country's agriculture ​ministry said on Thursday.

Active ⁠cases dropped to ⁠492 as of January ⁠7, from 1,145 registered ⁠on ‌December 10, the ministry said.

