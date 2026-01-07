Left Menu

TP Solar's Impressive Growth in Solar Cell Production

TP Solar, a subsidiary of Tata Power, experienced significant growth in solar cell and module production in FY26, with cell output reaching 940 MW and module production hitting 990 MW. The facility in Tirunelveli achieved remarkable annual production, showcasing India's advancement in renewable energy manufacturing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2026 19:30 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 19:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

TP Solar, an extension of Tata Power, reported significant growth in its solar cell production, reaching 940 megawatts in the December quarter of FY26. This marks an impressive rise from 196 megawatts recorded in the same quarter the previous year, a development highlighted in their Wednesday exchange filing.

The company's solar module production also saw growth, producing 990 megawatts in Q3 FY26, a 7 percent increase compared to the previous year's corresponding quarter's 927 megawatts. This expansion underscores Tata Power's commitment to enhancing India's renewable energy capabilities.

With a substantial investment of Rs 4,300 crore, the Tirunelveli facility in Tamil Nadu stands as one of India's largest single-location sites for solar cell and module manufacturing. Between April and December 2025, it produced 2.8 GW of solar cells and 2.9 GW of solar modules, further positioning TP Solar as a leader in the renewable energy sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

