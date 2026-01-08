Volkswagen to pause production in Emden due to winter storm
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 08-01-2026 21:58 IST
Volkswagen will pause production at its Emden plant in northwest Germany on Friday due to a winter storm, a company spokesperson said.
Local newspaper Nordwest-Zeitung was first to report on the stoppage in Emden, where Volkswagen manufactures its ID.4 and ID.7 models.
Other German sites, including VW's central plant in Wolfsburg, will operate normally "as things currently stand", the spokesperson said. Two factories in Osnabrueck and Zwickau remain closed this week for the Christmas holiday.
