Volkswagen to pause production in Emden due to winter storm

Volkswagen will pause production ‌at its Emden plant in ⁠northwest Germany on Friday due to a winter storm, a ​company spokesperson said.

Local newspaper ‍Nordwest-Zeitung was first to report on the stoppage in ⁠Emden, ‌where ⁠Volkswagen manufactures its ID.4 and ID.7 ‍models.

Other German sites, including ​VW's central plant in Wolfsburg, ⁠will operate normally "as things currently ⁠stand", the spokesperson said. Two factories in Osnabrueck ⁠and Zwickau remain closed this ⁠week ‌for the Christmas holiday.

