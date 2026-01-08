Left Menu

Venezuela's top lawmaker says significant number of prisoners, including foreigners, to be freed

Venezuela's top lawmaker Jorge Rodriguez ‌said on Thursday that a significant ⁠number of both foreign and Venezuelan prisoners will be freed ​in the coming hours.

The liberations, ‍a repeated demand of the country's opposition, are a gesture ⁠of ‌peace, ⁠Rodriguez said, adding the action was ‍unilateral and not agreed with ​any other party.

"The Bolivarian ⁠government, together with state institutions, has ⁠decided to release a significant number of Venezuelan and ⁠foreign individuals, and these release ⁠processes are ‌taking place as of this very moment," ⁠Rodriguez added.

