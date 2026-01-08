Venezuela's top lawmaker says significant number of prisoners, including foreigners, to be freed
Venezuela's top lawmaker Jorge Rodriguez said on Thursday that a significant number of both foreign and Venezuelan prisoners will be freed in the coming hours.
The liberations, a repeated demand of the country's opposition, are a gesture of peace, Rodriguez said, adding the action was unilateral and not agreed with any other party.
"The Bolivarian government, together with state institutions, has decided to release a significant number of Venezuelan and foreign individuals, and these release processes are taking place as of this very moment," Rodriguez added.
