Left Menu

High Seas Tension: U.S. Attempts Seizure of Russian-Tanker in Global Oil Power Play

In a rare move, U.S. forces pursued a Russian-flagged oil tanker attempting to bypass sanctions on Venezuelan oil exports, marking a tense standoff in international waters. This operation reflects escalating geopolitical tensions over Venezuela's vast oil reserves, as the U.S. seeks to restrict the flow of Venezuelan oil to global markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2026 19:31 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 19:31 IST
High Seas Tension: U.S. Attempts Seizure of Russian-Tanker in Global Oil Power Play
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States initiated a rare military maneuver on Wednesday, aiming to seize a Russian-flagged oil tanker involved in circumventing American sanctions on Venezuelan oil exports. Two U.S. officials, speaking anonymously to Reuters, disclosed the high-seas pursuit that lasted over two weeks across the Atlantic, with a Russian submarine reportedly shadowing the tanker.

The intercept operation, targeting the vessel originally named Bella-1, unfolded near Iceland under the banner of a U.S. maritime blockade on sanctioned Venezuelan exports. Despite initial resistance from the tanker, now called Marinera and registered under the Russian flag, the U.S. Coast Guard and military pressed forward with the effort amid nearby Russian military presence.

This attempt comes amid broader U.S. strategies to secure Venezuelan oil supplies, casting a spotlight on the international dispute over the world's largest oil reserves. With political tensions mounting, the U.S. has pursued negotiations to reroute $2 billion worth of Venezuelan crude to America, signaling a potential shift in diplomatic relations.

TRENDING

1
U.S. and Switzerland Surge to United Cup Semi-Finals

U.S. and Switzerland Surge to United Cup Semi-Finals

 Global
2
Massive Web of Deception: The Mahadev Online Betting Scandal Exposed

Massive Web of Deception: The Mahadev Online Betting Scandal Exposed

 India
3
U.S. Seizes Russian-Flagged Oil Tanker Amid Venezuelan Oil Export Tensions

U.S. Seizes Russian-Flagged Oil Tanker Amid Venezuelan Oil Export Tensions

 Global
4
High Seas Clampdown: U.K. Aids U.S. in Russian Tanker Seizure

High Seas Clampdown: U.K. Aids U.S. in Russian Tanker Seizure

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven fintech boosts long-term bank stability but raises short-term risks

Post-pandemic surge in AI-powered mHealth reshapes healthcare delivery

Education’s AI revolution rests on telecommunications and ethics

Generative AI forces rethink of authorship, ownership and creative rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026