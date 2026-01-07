High Seas Tension: U.S. Attempts Seizure of Russian-Tanker in Global Oil Power Play

The United States initiated a rare military maneuver on Wednesday, aiming to seize a Russian-flagged oil tanker involved in circumventing American sanctions on Venezuelan oil exports. Two U.S. officials, speaking anonymously to Reuters, disclosed the high-seas pursuit that lasted over two weeks across the Atlantic, with a Russian submarine reportedly shadowing the tanker.

The intercept operation, targeting the vessel originally named Bella-1, unfolded near Iceland under the banner of a U.S. maritime blockade on sanctioned Venezuelan exports. Despite initial resistance from the tanker, now called Marinera and registered under the Russian flag, the U.S. Coast Guard and military pressed forward with the effort amid nearby Russian military presence.

This attempt comes amid broader U.S. strategies to secure Venezuelan oil supplies, casting a spotlight on the international dispute over the world's largest oil reserves. With political tensions mounting, the U.S. has pursued negotiations to reroute $2 billion worth of Venezuelan crude to America, signaling a potential shift in diplomatic relations.