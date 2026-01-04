Left Menu

Decade-Long Dilemma: MBBS Student Stuck in First Year at Gorakhpur College

An MBBS student at BRD Medical College in Gorakhpur has remained in the first year for over a decade. The college has sought guidance from the National Medical Commission to resolve the situation, as the student's continued enrollment and hostel residency pose logistical and regulatory challenges.

An unusual scenario has unfolded at BRD Medical College in Gorakhpur, where an MBBS student from the 2014 batch has been stalled in the first year for more than a decade, unable to pass the initial examinations. The college administration is grappling with this unprecedented case and has turned to the National Medical Commission for guidance.

The student, who last appeared for the MBBS first-year examination in 2015, continues to reside in the undergraduate hostel without participating in academic activities or attempting further exams. Current medical education regulations mean his enrollment remains valid, complicating efforts to remove him from the program or the hostel.

Repeated counseling efforts with the student and attempts to engage his father have been unsuccessful. As the student continues to benefit from free housing, the college seeks the NMC's intervention for a resolution. Officials, including BRD Medical College Principal Dr. Ramkumar Jaiswal, await clear directions to proceed with the matter.

