Daring Heist in Gorakhpur: Armed Robbers Flee with Fortune

In Gorakhpur, armed robbers invaded a retired official's home, holding the family hostage and stealing valuables worth over Rs 50 lakh. The police are investigating, checking local CCTV footage. The heist took place in just 25 minutes, with the assailants forcing entry and threatening the family at gunpoint.

Updated: 06-01-2026 12:54 IST
A high-stakes robbery occurred in Gorakhpur when armed robbers targeted the home of a retired revenue official, leaving his family traumatised. The criminals made off with cash and jewellery exceeding Rs 50 lakh, in an operation lasting a mere 25 minutes, according to Uttar Pradesh police.

The disturbing incident unfolded when four masked individuals arrived at 70-year-old Balendra Singh's residence on motorcycles. The robbers forced their way in after intimidating Singh at gunpoint, subsequently assaulting him when he attempted to call for help.

Police investigations are ongoing, with officers examining CCTV footage in hopes of quickly identifying the perpetrators. Superintendent of Police (City) Abhinav Tyagi assured that raids were being conducted, with confidence that the suspects, believed to be in their early 20s, would soon be apprehended.

