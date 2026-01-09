South Korea's President Lee to visit Japan January 13-14 for summit, Newsis reports

‌South Korean President ⁠Lee Jae Myung will visit Japan on ​January 13 ‍and 14 for a ⁠summit ‌with Japan's ⁠Prime Minister ‍Sanae Takaichi, Newsis ​reported on Friday.

The summit ⁠will take ⁠place in Nara, ⁠the hometown of Takaichi, ⁠Newsis ‌said.

