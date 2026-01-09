South Korea's President Lee to visit Japan January 13-14 for summit, Newsis reports
Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 09-01-2026 06:00 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 06:00 IST
- Country:
- South Korea
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung will visit Japan on January 13 and 14 for a summit with Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, Newsis reported on Friday.
The summit will take place in Nara, the hometown of Takaichi, Newsis said.
