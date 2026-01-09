Left Menu

UPDATE 2-US federal agents shot two people in Portland, police say

U.S. federal agents shot two people in Portland, ‌Oregon, who were subsequently taken to hospital, police said on Thursday afternoon while urging the local community to remain calm after ⁠heightened tensions following a separate shooting a day earlier in Minneapolis.

Reuters | Updated: 09-01-2026 05:56 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 05:56 IST
UPDATE 2-US federal agents shot two people in Portland, police say

U.S. federal agents shot two people in Portland, ‌Oregon, who were subsequently taken to hospital, police said on Thursday afternoon while urging the local community to remain calm after ⁠heightened tensions following a separate shooting a day earlier in Minneapolis. "Two people are in the hospital following a shooting involving federal agents," Portland police said in a statement.

"We understand ​the heightened emotion and tension many are feeling in the wake of the ‍shooting in Minneapolis, but I am asking the community to remain calm as we work to learn more," police chief Bob Day said. Police said they was not involved in Thursday's shooting.

The FBI ⁠said ‌it was probing the ⁠shooting in which the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents were involved. "Their (people who were shot) conditions ‍are unknown. Officers have determined the two people were injured in the shooting involving federal agents," ​Portland police said in their statement.

Portland City Council President Elana Pirtle-Guiney was cited by ⁠an ABC News affiliate as saying that as far as she knew they were still alive. "FBI Portland ⁠is investigating an agent involved shooting that happened at approximately 2:15 pm near the 10000 block of Main St. in Portland," FBI Portland said on social media.

Further ⁠details on the circumstances of the shooting in Portland were not immediately clear. On Wednesday, a ⁠U.S. Immigration agent's

fatal ‌shooting of a 37-year-old mother of three in Minneapolis drew condemnation from local officials and sparked widespread protests in Minnesota and beyond.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Russian drone attack on Kyiv kills at least two, triggers fires

UPDATE 2-Russian drone attack on Kyiv kills at least two, triggers fires

 Global
2
UPDATE 4-Syria declares ceasefire in Aleppo after fresh clashes with Kurdish forces

UPDATE 4-Syria declares ceasefire in Aleppo after fresh clashes with Kurdish...

 Global
3
US: Man wielding sharp object shot by police in Brooklyn hospital

US: Man wielding sharp object shot by police in Brooklyn hospital

 Global
4
UPDATE 2-Trump orders his 'Representatives' to buy $200 billion in mortgage bonds

UPDATE 2-Trump orders his 'Representatives' to buy $200 billion in mortgage ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech growing faster than users’ financial understanding

Why conversational AI is becoming lifeline in mental health emergencies

How collaborative AI can shield self-driving cars from cyberattacks

Cognitive load and AI: How automation is rewriting the role of teachers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026