Left Menu

Elon Musk's xAI to build USD 20 billion data centre in Mississippi

Elon Musks artificial intelligence company xAI is set to spend USD 20 billion to build a data centre in Southaven, Mississippi, Gov. Tate Reeves has announced, calling it the largest private investment in the states history.

PTI | Jackson | Updated: 09-01-2026 06:01 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 06:01 IST
Elon Musk's xAI to build USD 20 billion data centre in Mississippi
  • Country:
  • United States

Elon Musk's artificial intelligence company xAI is set to spend USD 20 billion to build a data centre in Southaven, Mississippi, Gov. Tate Reeves has announced, calling it the largest private investment in the state's history. The data centre, called MACROHARDRR, is being built in Mississippi's DeSoto County near Memphis, Tennessee. It will be the company's third data centre in the greater Memphis area. xAI CFO Anthony Armstrong said the cluster of data centres will house "the world's largest supercomputer'' with 2 gigawatts of computing power. The announcement comes as xAI faces scrutiny over its data centre projects in the Memphis area. The NAACP and the Southern Environmental Law Center have raised concerns over air pollution generated by xAI's supercomputer facility located near predominantly Black communities in Memphis.

A petition by the Safe and Sound Coalition, a Southaven group opposing xAI's developments, calls for shutting down xAI's operations in the area and has received more than 900 signatures as of Thursday afternoon. xAI did not immediately respond when asked for comment about environmental concerns. A fact sheet released by the Mississippi governor's office said environmental responsibility is a "core commitment" for xAI. During the announcement, Reeves personally thanked Musk. Reeves predicted the investment would bring hundreds of permanent jobs to the community, thousands of indirect subcontracting jobs, and tax revenue to support public services. Under the incentives for data centres passed in 2024, the state will waive all sales, corporate income and franchise taxes on the xAI development.

Saving sales taxes on the computing power that xAI is purchasing would likely be worth a substantial amount of money, but the Mississippi Development Authority did not immediately respond to The Associated Press' questions about how much tax revenue Mississippi will give up.

DeSoto County and the city of Southaven have also agreed to allow substantially reduced property taxes.

xAI is expected to begin data centre operations in Southaven next month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Russian drone attack on Kyiv kills at least two, triggers fires

UPDATE 2-Russian drone attack on Kyiv kills at least two, triggers fires

 Global
2
UPDATE 4-Syria declares ceasefire in Aleppo after fresh clashes with Kurdish forces

UPDATE 4-Syria declares ceasefire in Aleppo after fresh clashes with Kurdish...

 Global
3
US: Man wielding sharp object shot by police in Brooklyn hospital

US: Man wielding sharp object shot by police in Brooklyn hospital

 Global
4
UPDATE 2-Trump orders his 'Representatives' to buy $200 billion in mortgage bonds

UPDATE 2-Trump orders his 'Representatives' to buy $200 billion in mortgage ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech growing faster than users’ financial understanding

Why conversational AI is becoming lifeline in mental health emergencies

How collaborative AI can shield self-driving cars from cyberattacks

Cognitive load and AI: How automation is rewriting the role of teachers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026