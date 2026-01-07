JNU Jaundice Outbreak Sparks Health Safety Scramble in Odisha

Amid escalating jaundice cases at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) in Khordha district, Odisha, health authorities, led by Public Health Director Dr. Nilakantha Mishra, are intensifying efforts to control the outbreak. Preventive measures include school inspections and rigorous testing to track the infection's spread.

State Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling has reassured the public that the health crisis is stabilizing, with numerous students in recovery. A central team has arrived at the school in Gurujang to pinpoint the infection source and bolster safety measures as health officials conduct thorough examinations.

Senior health officials, CDMO Sanjay Roy and Public Health Officer Dr. Ranjan Mitra, conducted an on-site evaluation after 54 students tested positive for jaundice. While the school's sanitation standards met expectations, additional safety protocols for food handlers have been implemented as investigations continue into the potential origins of the outbreak.

