JNU Jaundice Outbreak Sparks Health Safety Scramble in Odisha

Amid a jaundice outbreak at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Odisha's Khordha district, health officials are ramping up preventive measures to curb the spread. Investigations are underway as dozens of students recover from the illness, and guidelines for food handlers have been enforced to ensure student safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2026 21:52 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 21:52 IST
Odisha's Director of Public Health, Dr Nilkantha Mishra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid escalating jaundice cases at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) in Khordha district, Odisha, health authorities, led by Public Health Director Dr. Nilakantha Mishra, are intensifying efforts to control the outbreak. Preventive measures include school inspections and rigorous testing to track the infection's spread.

State Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling has reassured the public that the health crisis is stabilizing, with numerous students in recovery. A central team has arrived at the school in Gurujang to pinpoint the infection source and bolster safety measures as health officials conduct thorough examinations.

Senior health officials, CDMO Sanjay Roy and Public Health Officer Dr. Ranjan Mitra, conducted an on-site evaluation after 54 students tested positive for jaundice. While the school's sanitation standards met expectations, additional safety protocols for food handlers have been implemented as investigations continue into the potential origins of the outbreak.

(With inputs from agencies.)

