DRI Cracks Down on International Gold Smuggling Ring
The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has dismantled a transnational smuggling syndicate, seizing gold worth Rs 40 crore and Rs 2.9 crore in cash. Operations spanned from Dubai to Bangladesh, utilizing the Indo-Bangladesh border and domestic cargo services to transport gold to Delhi. Four individuals have been arrested.
In a significant breakthrough, officials from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) have successfully dismantled a sophisticated international gold smuggling syndicate. The operation led to the seizure of gold valued at over Rs 40 crore and Rs 2.9 crore in cash, the finance ministry announced on Wednesday.
According to the finance ministry's statement, the DRI officers conducted extensive searches in both Delhi and Agartala. The crack team exposed a nexus operating between Dubai and Bangladesh, which was channelizing gold into India via the Indo-Bangladesh border in Tripura and further distributing it to Delhi using domestic cargo services.
The investigation revealed the syndicate's operations were made possible by a close-knit alliance of handlers stationed in Dubai and Bangladesh, alongside local operatives managing jewellery stores in Agartala. As a result of the probe, 29.2 kg of gold and significant cash have been confiscated, leading to the arrest of four syndicate members.
