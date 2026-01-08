"Future at Stake": Special Assistant to Bangladesh Chief Advisor urges united action ahead of referendum

Professor Ali Riaz, Special Assistant to the Chief Adviser with the rank of Adviser, said that the forthcoming referendum is a decisive step to ensure Bangladesh never slips back into authoritarian rule. Speaking at a large-scale virtual meeting on Tuesday, Professor Riaz stressed that the referendum represents a rare and historic opportunity that may not arise again for many years. "This is a moment that will shape how Bangladesh is governed in the future. We must act collectively to make the most of it," he said.

The online meeting, organised to brief officials on the referendum, connected nearly 17,000 officers and field-level staff of the agriculture department across the country. It was chaired by Agriculture Secretary Dr Mohammad Emdad Ullah Mian and attended by Chief Adviser's Special Assistant Monir Haidar as a special guest. Senior officials from the ministry and its affiliated agencies also joined virtually. Professor Riaz highlighted that the Agriculture ministry is uniquely positioned, with personnel working down to the upazila, union and village levels. Because of their daily interaction with citizens, he said, agriculture officials can play a vital role in informing people about the purpose and importance of the referendum.

As chief coordinator of the public awareness campaign, he recalled the sacrifices made during the 2024 mass uprising and the struggles of the past 16 years. "Many gave their lives so that we could be entrusted with the responsibility of building a better system and ensuring the country does not return to its previous condition," he noted. He urged officials to explain the referendum in clear, simple terms, suggesting that it be presented as a straightforward choice so people can easily grasp its meaning. He also emphasised the need to clearly outline what changes the referendum could bring and how it may influence Bangladesh's future.

Special guest Monir Haidar echoed these sentiments, saying the aspiration for a healthy, beautiful and democratic Bangladesh remains largely unfulfilled even after more than five decades. Reflecting on recent governance experiences and the July uprising, he said it has become evident that deep reforms of the governing system and constitutional framework are urgently required. Calling for broad and spontaneous participation, Monir Haidar said the referendum is essential to prevent the re-emergence of authoritarianism. He also explained the main messages contained in leaflets prepared to build public support for the vote.

Agriculture Secretary Dr Mohammad Emdad Ullah Mian said the ministry and its subordinate bodies would roll out extensive awareness activities. These include installing banners, producing and distributing informational leaflets, broadcasting messages through Agriculture Information Service mobile vans and regional radio stations, holding meetings and rallies in project areas, and using the department's 24-hour hotline to spread information about the referendum. (ANI)

