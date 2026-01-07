Left Menu

ED Cracks Down on Rs 91.82 Crore Illegal Betting Syndicate

The Enforcement Directorate has attached assets worth Rs 91.82 crore in a crackdown on illegal betting operations linked to Mahadev Online Book and Skyexchange.com. Key suspects used complex networks to launder funds generated from these platforms, with significant amounts being circulated through international channels and investments in Indian stock markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2026 22:03 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 22:03 IST
ED Cracks Down on Rs 91.82 Crore Illegal Betting Syndicate
Representative Image (Photo/ED). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has announced the attachment of movable and immovable properties valued at Rs 91.82 crore, part of its extensive probe into illegal betting operations tied to Mahadev Online Book (MOB) and Skyexchange.com.

Authorities disclosed that the accused, Sourabh Chandrakar, Anil Kumar Agarwal, and Vikas Chhaparia, utilized these platforms to mask illegal earnings as legitimate investments. Significant assets worth Rs 17.5 crore linked to Gagan Gupta were also seized in connection to Hari Shankar Tibrewal, the owner of Skyexchange.com.

The ED's investigation has exposed a sophisticated network involving the laundering of proceeds through benami accounts, international hawala routes, and cryptocurrency, with millions moved through trade-based money laundering activities. The case has resulted in the attachment of Rs. 2,600 crores in assets and the arrest of 13 individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moscow Demands Fair Treatment After US Seizes Russian Oil Tanker

Moscow Demands Fair Treatment After US Seizes Russian Oil Tanker

 Russia
2
Uttarakhand's Political Turmoil: Ankita Bhandari Murder Case

Uttarakhand's Political Turmoil: Ankita Bhandari Murder Case

 India
3
Trump Administration Unveils New Dietary Guidelines: Prioritize Protein, Cut Sugar

Trump Administration Unveils New Dietary Guidelines: Prioritize Protein, Cut...

 Global
4
Geopolitical Chess: US Makes Its Move in Venezuela

Geopolitical Chess: US Makes Its Move in Venezuela

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven fintech boosts long-term bank stability but raises short-term risks

Post-pandemic surge in AI-powered mHealth reshapes healthcare delivery

Education’s AI revolution rests on telecommunications and ethics

Generative AI forces rethink of authorship, ownership and creative rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026