Left Menu

Supreme Court Dismisses High-Profile Money Laundering Appeal

The Supreme Court rejected lawyer Gautam Khaitan's plea against the PMLA provisions amid money laundering charges linked to the AgustaWestland deal, emphasizing that the affluent cannot challenge laws during trials. The court is already examining the PMLA's legality in pending review petitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2026 13:48 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 13:48 IST
Supreme Court Dismisses High-Profile Money Laundering Appeal
lawyer
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has dismissed an appeal from lawyer Gautam Khaitan, who is facing money laundering charges related to the AgustaWestland VVIP helicopter deal. Khaitan challenged a provision of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), but the court stated he must face trial like any ordinary citizen.

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, along with Justice Joymalya Bagchi, criticized the growing trend among affluent accused individuals who challenge legal provisions during ongoing trials. The bench maintained that Khaitan should not receive special treatment despite his wealth and status.

The provision under debate, Section 44(1)(c) of the PMLA, aims to streamline jurisdictional issues by consolidating cases related to money laundering and their predicate offenses. The Supreme Court noted that the legality of this section will be addressed in ongoing review petitions and dismissed Khaitan's separate plea.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice March Puts Pressure on Bangladesh-India Ties Over Hadi’s Killing

Justice March Puts Pressure on Bangladesh-India Ties Over Hadi’s Killing

 Global
2
Chilling Temperatures Grip Rajasthan: Schools Extend Winter Break

Chilling Temperatures Grip Rajasthan: Schools Extend Winter Break

 India
3
Siddaramaiah: A Record-Breaking Political Journey

Siddaramaiah: A Record-Breaking Political Journey

 India
4
Mamata Banerjee's Clash with the Election Commission: Allegations of Electoral Misconduct

Mamata Banerjee's Clash with the Election Commission: Allegations of Elector...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

Smart cities bet on AI efficiency, governance still catching up

Trust, not technology, is driving the future of fintech adoption

Cities are drowning in waste and data-driven systems may be the only way out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026