Supreme Court Dismisses High-Profile Money Laundering Appeal

The Supreme Court has dismissed an appeal from lawyer Gautam Khaitan, who is facing money laundering charges related to the AgustaWestland VVIP helicopter deal. Khaitan challenged a provision of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), but the court stated he must face trial like any ordinary citizen.

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, along with Justice Joymalya Bagchi, criticized the growing trend among affluent accused individuals who challenge legal provisions during ongoing trials. The bench maintained that Khaitan should not receive special treatment despite his wealth and status.

The provision under debate, Section 44(1)(c) of the PMLA, aims to streamline jurisdictional issues by consolidating cases related to money laundering and their predicate offenses. The Supreme Court noted that the legality of this section will be addressed in ongoing review petitions and dismissed Khaitan's separate plea.

(With inputs from agencies.)