Federal Agent Shooting Raises Immigration Enforcement Tensions in Minneapolis

A federal agent shooting in Minneapolis amid an immigration surge has heightened tensions. Mayor Jacob Frey criticized the Trump administration for exacerbating the situation and demanded ICE to leave, reaffirming the city's support for immigrant and refugee communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2026 22:40 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 22:40 IST
A federal agent was involved in a shooting in Minneapolis on Wednesday during a major immigration operation, a city spokesperson confirmed. The incident occurred amid an escalating crackdown on immigration enforcement in the city.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey took to social media to express his disapproval of the Trump administration's approach, which he believes is fueling discord in the community. "The presence of federal immigration enforcement agents is causing chaos in our city," Frey stated.

The mayor called for ICE to immediately vacate the city, reinforcing solidarity with immigrant and refugee residents. This incident underscores the ongoing debate surrounding federal immigration policies and their impact on local communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

