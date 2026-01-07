Federal Agent Shooting Raises Immigration Enforcement Tensions in Minneapolis

A federal agent was involved in a shooting in Minneapolis on Wednesday during a major immigration operation, a city spokesperson confirmed. The incident occurred amid an escalating crackdown on immigration enforcement in the city.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey took to social media to express his disapproval of the Trump administration's approach, which he believes is fueling discord in the community. "The presence of federal immigration enforcement agents is causing chaos in our city," Frey stated.

The mayor called for ICE to immediately vacate the city, reinforcing solidarity with immigrant and refugee residents. This incident underscores the ongoing debate surrounding federal immigration policies and their impact on local communities.

