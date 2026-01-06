Left Menu

Legal Challenge to HHS Vaccine Policy Gains Momentum

A federal judge has allowed a lawsuit by major medical organizations to proceed against policies introduced by U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, which they claim reduce vaccination rates. The lawsuit challenges the composition of a vaccine advisory panel chaired by Kennedy, arguing it skews towards vaccine skepticism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2026 21:39 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 21:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A federal judge in Boston allowed major medical organizations to advance their lawsuit against policies by U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, which critics warn could lower vaccination rates.

U.S. District Judge Brian Murphy rejected arguments from President Trump's administration, emphasizing the legal standing of organizations including the American Academy of Pediatrics. They argue that Kennedy's influence has compromised the independence of a CDC advisory panel.

The court's ruling comes amid sweeping changes to vaccination recommendations, stirring debate about potential public health risks. Kennedy's role in CDC policy adjustments is highlighted by a recent shift in COVID-19 vaccine guidelines recommended for children.

