Legal Challenge to HHS Vaccine Policy Gains Momentum

A federal judge in Boston allowed major medical organizations to advance their lawsuit against policies by U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, which critics warn could lower vaccination rates.

U.S. District Judge Brian Murphy rejected arguments from President Trump's administration, emphasizing the legal standing of organizations including the American Academy of Pediatrics. They argue that Kennedy's influence has compromised the independence of a CDC advisory panel.

The court's ruling comes amid sweeping changes to vaccination recommendations, stirring debate about potential public health risks. Kennedy's role in CDC policy adjustments is highlighted by a recent shift in COVID-19 vaccine guidelines recommended for children.