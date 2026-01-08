Zelenskiy Seeks Renewed Talks with Trump Amid Pressing Ukraine Peace Negotiations

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed his desire for renewed discussions with U.S. President Donald Trump, as officials from both countries address ongoing challenges in the peace talks with Russia. Amid U.S. pressure to secure a resolution, Kyiv is seeking strong security assurances to counter Russia's demands regarding the Donetsk region and the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant.

In a conversation with reporters, Zelenskiy emphasized the necessity of American intervention, highlighting the country's potential role in leveraging its diplomatic power to pressurize Russia. Citing examples of U.S. operations in Venezuela, Zelenskiy suggested that similar actions might convince Russian allies to reconsider their positions.

Recent talks in Paris yielded promises from Ukraine's allies to support a ceasefire with military guarantees. Nevertheless, Zelenskiy and Ukrainian officials continue to negotiate territorial issues and energy control, striving for agreements that protect Ukraine's interests without conceding to Russian ultimatums.

(With inputs from agencies.)