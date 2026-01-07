Left Menu

U.S. and Ukraine Mull Territorial Solutions Amid Peace Negotiations

U.S. and Ukrainian officials are exploring possibilities for resolving territorial disputes as a major hurdle in peace negotiations to end Russia's conflict with Ukraine. President Zelenskiy emphasizes that territorial issues remain the greatest challenge, with ongoing discussions in Paris focusing on possible solutions and security guarantees.

U.S. and Ukrainian officials are negotiating potential solutions for territorial disputes during peace talks aimed to halt Russia's ongoing war with Ukraine, according to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. He named the territorial issue as the most significant roadblock in the peace process.

Ukraine faces pressure from the U.S. to broker a swift peace deal that may require significant concessions. However, it firmly opposes Russian demands to relinquish control of contested land in eastern Donbas. Zelenskiy, speaking from Paris after meeting European allies on security guarantees for Kyiv, stated, 'The biggest issue that needs to be worked on is the territorial issue.'

White House special envoy Steve Witkoff confirmed that land options were a part of the Paris discussions, and diplomatic engagements would continue. Zelenskiy noted that the Ukrainian delegation will remain in Paris for further consultations, indicating that the U.S. suggested an economic zone if Ukraine withdraws from parts of the Donetsk region they still hold.

