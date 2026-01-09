UPDATE 1-Russian drone attack on Kyiv triggers fires, injures four, officials say
Russian drones attacked targets in Kyiv early on Friday, triggering fires in several districts and injuring at least four people, officials said. Tymur Tkachenko, head of the capital's military administration, wrote on Telegram that four people had been hurt in the strikes, which began just before midnight (2200 GMT).
Tymur Tkachenko, head of the capital's military administration, wrote on Telegram that four people had been hurt in the strikes, which began just before midnight (2200 GMT). Tkachenko said the drone strikes had triggered fires in several city districts, including an apartment building and a shopping centre on the east bank of the Dnipro River.
Mayor Vitali Klitschko also reported damage to a building in a central district. An air raid alert remained in effect nearly two hours after the first drone attacks occurred.
