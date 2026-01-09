Left Menu

UPDATE 1-Russian drone attack on Kyiv triggers fires, injures four, officials say

Russian drones attacked targets in Kyiv early on ⁠Friday, triggering fires in several districts and injuring at least four people, officials said. Tymur ​Tkachenko, head of the capital's ‍military administration, wrote on Telegram that four people had been hurt in the strikes, which began ⁠just ‌before ⁠midnight (2200 GMT).

Updated: 09-01-2026 05:10 IST
Russian drones attacked targets in Kyiv early on ⁠Friday, triggering fires in several districts and injuring at least four people, officials said.

Tymur ​Tkachenko, head of the capital's ‍military administration, wrote on Telegram that four people had been hurt in the strikes, which began ⁠just ‌before ⁠midnight (2200 GMT). Tkachenko said the drone strikes had ‍triggered fires in several city districts, including an ​apartment building and a shopping centre on ⁠the east bank of the Dnipro River.

Mayor ⁠Vitali Klitschko also reported damage to a building in a central district. An ⁠air raid alert remained in effect nearly ⁠two ‌hours after the first drone attacks occurred.

