Left Menu

UPDATE 3-Astronaut medical issue on ISS forces early return for space station crew

NASA on Wednesday afternoon called off a planned spacewalk with two U.S. astronauts that had ‍been scheduled for Thursday over what it described as a "medical concern" with an astronaut, later saying in a midnight statement that ​it was considering ending the astronaut's rotation mission early. The crew includes U.S. astronauts Zena Cardman and Mike Fincke, ⁠Japanese astronaut Kimiya Yui and Russian cosmonaut Oleg Platonov.

Reuters | Updated: 09-01-2026 05:09 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 05:09 IST
UPDATE 3-Astronaut medical issue on ISS forces early return for space station crew

A "serious medical condition" with a crew member aboard the International Space Station has led NASA to bring the ⁠astronaut and three crewmates back to Earth months earlier than planned, the first such emergency return in the orbiting laboratory's 25-year history, senior space agency officials said Friday.

NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman in a short-notice press conference in Washington told reporters that ​he and medical officials made the decision to return the astronaut, whom he did not identify, because "the capability to ‍diagnose and treat this properly does not live on the International Space Station." The NASA officials did not identify which of the Crew-11 mission's four astronauts is experiencing the medical issue or describe its nature, citing the crew member's privacy.

James Polk said "this was not an injury ⁠that occurred ‌in the pursuit of operations," ⁠meaning it did not happen while the astronaut was working. NASA on Wednesday afternoon called off a planned spacewalk with two U.S. astronauts that had ‍been scheduled for Thursday over what it described as a "medical concern" with an astronaut, later saying in a midnight statement that ​it was considering ending the astronaut's rotation mission early.

The crew includes U.S. astronauts Zena Cardman and Mike Fincke, ⁠Japanese astronaut Kimiya Yui and Russian cosmonaut Oleg Platonov. They have been on the space station since launching from Florida in August and were scheduled ⁠to return around May this year. Fincke, the station's designated commander, and Cardman, assigned as flight engineer, were scheduled to conduct a 6.5-hour spacewalk on Thursday to install hardware outside the station.

NASA's astronaut corps regards medical situations on the ⁠ISS as closely held secrets, and astronauts rarely acknowledge or describe publicly their medical conditions. Spacewalks are arduous and risky missions ⁠that require months of training, ‌involving bulky spacesuits and carefully coordinated instructions while tethered to the ISS.

NASA in 2024 called off a planned spacewalk last-minute because an astronaut experienced "spacesuit discomfort." U.S. astronaut Mark Vande Hei ⁠in 2021 called off his spacewalk over a pinched nerve.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 4-Syria declares ceasefire in Aleppo after fresh clashes with Kurdish forces

UPDATE 4-Syria declares ceasefire in Aleppo after fresh clashes with Kurdish...

 Global
2
US: Man wielding sharp object shot by police in Brooklyn hospital

US: Man wielding sharp object shot by police in Brooklyn hospital

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Trump orders his 'Representatives' to buy $200 billion in mortgage bonds

UPDATE 2-Trump orders his 'Representatives' to buy $200 billion in mortgage ...

 Global
4
COLUMN-Frenetic 2026 military posturing sets tone for dangerous new era: Peter Apps

COLUMN-Frenetic 2026 military posturing sets tone for dangerous new era: Pet...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech growing faster than users’ financial understanding

Why conversational AI is becoming lifeline in mental health emergencies

How collaborative AI can shield self-driving cars from cyberattacks

Cognitive load and AI: How automation is rewriting the role of teachers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026