Brazil's Lula discusses Venezuela in call with Mexico's Sheinbaum

Reuters | Updated: 09-01-2026 05:10 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 05:10 IST
Brazil's President Luiz Inacio ‌Lula da Silva on Thursday held a ⁠phone call with his Mexican counterpart Claudia Sheinbaum to discuss the ​situation in Venezuela, the Brazilian Presidency ‍said in a statement.

On the call, both leaders condemned the United ⁠States' attacks ‌in ⁠Venezuela over the weekend and expressed ‍a desire to cooperate with Caracas ​to bring peace, dialogue and ⁠stability to the region, Brazil said.

Earlier on ⁠Thursday, the Brazilian Presidency said Lula held separate calls ⁠with Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney ⁠and Colombia's ‌President Gustavo Petro to discuss Venezuela.

