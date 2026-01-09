Brazil's Lula discusses Venezuela in call with Mexico's Sheinbaum

Brazil's President Luiz Inacio ‌Lula da Silva on Thursday held a ⁠phone call with his Mexican counterpart Claudia Sheinbaum to discuss the ​situation in Venezuela, the Brazilian Presidency ‍said in a statement.

On the call, both leaders condemned the United ⁠States' attacks ‌in ⁠Venezuela over the weekend and expressed ‍a desire to cooperate with Caracas ​to bring peace, dialogue and ⁠stability to the region, Brazil said.

Earlier on ⁠Thursday, the Brazilian Presidency said Lula held separate calls ⁠with Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney ⁠and Colombia's ‌President Gustavo Petro to discuss Venezuela.

