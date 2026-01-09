Brazil's Lula discusses Venezuela in call with Mexico's Sheinbaum
Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Thursday held a phone call with his Mexican counterpart Claudia Sheinbaum to discuss the situation in Venezuela, the Brazilian Presidency said in a statement.
On the call, both leaders condemned the United States' attacks in Venezuela over the weekend and expressed a desire to cooperate with Caracas to bring peace, dialogue and stability to the region, Brazil said.
Earlier on Thursday, the Brazilian Presidency said Lula held separate calls with Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney and Colombia's President Gustavo Petro to discuss Venezuela.
