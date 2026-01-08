Diplomatic Exchange: Trump's Upcoming Meeting with Colombia's Petro
Donald Trump, the former U.S. President, announced that preparations are underway for an upcoming meeting at the White House with Colombian President Gustavo Petro. The announcement follows a phone conversation initiated by Petro to discuss the drug-related issues and disagreements between the two nations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2026 05:37 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 05:37 IST
Former U.S. President Donald Trump revealed plans for a forthcoming meeting with Colombian President Gustavo Petro at the White House. This announcement was made following a call between the two leaders on Wednesday.
On his Truth Social platform, Trump shared that President Petro reached out to discuss the ongoing issues related to drugs and other disagreements impacting the two countries.
This dialogue signifies a potential warming of relations as both sides prepare for a face-to-face meeting aimed at addressing mutual concerns and fostering cooperation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump and Petro: Diplomatic Talks at the White House
White House Shakes Up Tech Policy with Baasch's NEC Appointment
Punjab's Yudh Nashian Virudh: Uniting Villages in the Fight Against Drugs
Punjab's Second Wave Against Drugs: Uniting for a Drug-Free State
US Oil CEOs Set to Engage with White House on Venezuelan Investments