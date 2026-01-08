Diplomatic Exchange: Trump's Upcoming Meeting with Colombia's Petro

Former U.S. President Donald Trump revealed plans for a forthcoming meeting with Colombian President Gustavo Petro at the White House. This announcement was made following a call between the two leaders on Wednesday.

On his Truth Social platform, Trump shared that President Petro reached out to discuss the ongoing issues related to drugs and other disagreements impacting the two countries.

This dialogue signifies a potential warming of relations as both sides prepare for a face-to-face meeting aimed at addressing mutual concerns and fostering cooperation.

