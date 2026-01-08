Venezuela's Oil Under U.S. Control, Says VP Vance
U.S. Vice President JD Vance has stated that Venezuela can only sell its oil if it aligns with U.S. interests. He elaborated on the control the U.S. has over Venezuela's energy resources, emphasizing that sales are permissible only if they serve America's national interest.
In a forthcoming statement, U.S. Vice President JD Vance declared that Venezuela is permitted to sell its oil internationally only if the transaction aligns with the strategic interests of the United States.
Speaking on Fox News' "Jesse Watters Primetime" show, Vance highlighted the U.S.'s significant influence over Venezuela's oil resources, following a week of military action and political intervention in the South American nation.
According to Vance, the United States controls the financial decisions related to Venezuela's energy exports, restricting sales unless they benefit America's national objectives. This signifies a firm stance on maintaining U.S. interests in global oil markets.
