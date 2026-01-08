Left Menu

Venezuela's Oil Under U.S. Control, Says VP Vance

U.S. Vice President JD Vance has stated that Venezuela can only sell its oil if it aligns with U.S. interests. He elaborated on the control the U.S. has over Venezuela's energy resources, emphasizing that sales are permissible only if they serve America's national interest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2026 06:07 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 06:07 IST
Venezuela's Oil Under U.S. Control, Says VP Vance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a forthcoming statement, U.S. Vice President JD Vance declared that Venezuela is permitted to sell its oil internationally only if the transaction aligns with the strategic interests of the United States.

Speaking on Fox News' "Jesse Watters Primetime" show, Vance highlighted the U.S.'s significant influence over Venezuela's oil resources, following a week of military action and political intervention in the South American nation.

According to Vance, the United States controls the financial decisions related to Venezuela's energy exports, restricting sales unless they benefit America's national objectives. This signifies a firm stance on maintaining U.S. interests in global oil markets.

TRENDING

1
Venezuelan Turmoil: Aftermath of the U.S. Attack

Venezuelan Turmoil: Aftermath of the U.S. Attack

 Global
2
Minneapolis Shooting Sparks Uproar Amid ICE Enforcement Surge

Minneapolis Shooting Sparks Uproar Amid ICE Enforcement Surge

 Global
3
Dollar Steadies Amid Mixed Economic Signals Ahead of U.S. Jobs Data

Dollar Steadies Amid Mixed Economic Signals Ahead of U.S. Jobs Data

 Global
4
Trump-Petro Tensions: A Diplomatic Dance

Trump-Petro Tensions: A Diplomatic Dance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven fintech boosts long-term bank stability but raises short-term risks

Post-pandemic surge in AI-powered mHealth reshapes healthcare delivery

Education’s AI revolution rests on telecommunications and ethics

Generative AI forces rethink of authorship, ownership and creative rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026