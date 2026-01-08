Delhi's air quality remains 'poor' with overall AQI of 277 as thick smog blankets the capital

The national capital is experiencing cold weather, with a thick blanket of smog continuing to envelop the city on Thursday. Air quality remained in the 'poor' category across several parts of Delhi, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). According to CPCB readings, Delhi's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) was 277, placing it in the 'poor' category.

However, according to CPCB data, several areas in the city witnessed a decline in air quality. Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 324, slipping into the 'very poor' category. Other areas, including Chandini Chowk (320), Jahangirpuri (327), Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (306), and Nehru Nagar (343), also recorded a drop in air quality. In contrast, other locations recorded a slightly improved air quality than other regions in the city. For instance, Asok Nagar recorded an AQI of 296, which falls into the 'poor' category, according to the CPCB.

Other places like IGI Airport (207), ITO (270), and Burari (231) also recorded similar results. According to AQI categorisation, 0-50 is 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor', and 401-500 'severe'.

On January 6, the national capital experienced cold weather and recorded its first 'cold day' of the season. Maximum temperatures in areas such as Palam and Lodi Road have been recorded within a narrow range of 13°C to 16°C. It marks the onset of a winter spell as it is the first day of such conditions.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that these cold-day conditions are likely to persist through tomorrow, indicating no immediate relief for residents. According to IMD, a 'cold day' is defined as a day when the maximum temperature is between 4.5 and 6.4 degrees below the seasonal norm. If temperatures fall 6.5 degrees below the seasonal norm, it is classified as a severe cold day. (ANI)

Meanwhile, Republic Day rehearsals continued at India Gate, with security personnel and parade participants carrying on preparations for the upcoming national celebrations. (ANI)

