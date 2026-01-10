EPA to Reevaluate Paraquat Safety Amid Health Concerns
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is set to reassess the safety of the herbicide paraquat. Administrator Lee Zeldin announced that manufacturers will be required to provide thorough evidence proving that current uses of paraquat are safe, especially in real-world scenarios.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-01-2026 03:39 IST | Created: 10-01-2026 03:39 IST
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced a reevaluation of the herbicide paraquat's safety. According to Administrator Lee Zeldin, this reassessment comes amid growing concerns over its potential health risks.
Zeldin made the announcement on Friday via a post on social media platform X, emphasizing the importance of this reassessment to ensure public safety.
The EPA will mandate manufacturers to rigorously demonstrate the safety of paraquat in practical applications, ensuring compliance with safety standards under real-world conditions.