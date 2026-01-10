EPA to Reevaluate Paraquat Safety Amid Health Concerns

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced a reevaluation of the herbicide paraquat's safety. According to Administrator Lee Zeldin, this reassessment comes amid growing concerns over its potential health risks.

Zeldin made the announcement on Friday via a post on social media platform X, emphasizing the importance of this reassessment to ensure public safety.

The EPA will mandate manufacturers to rigorously demonstrate the safety of paraquat in practical applications, ensuring compliance with safety standards under real-world conditions.