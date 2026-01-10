Cross-Border Drone Tensions: North Korea Accuses South of Airspace Violation

North Korea accused South Korea of a provocative breach of its airspace, claiming a drone was flown from the South into its territory on January 4, state media KCNA reported. The incident reportedly took place after the drone, equipped with surveillance cameras, made its way from an island in Incheon into North Korean airspace, covering a distance of 8 kilometers (5 miles) before being downed.

In a statement attributed to a North Korean military spokesperson, the regime condemned what it described as an act of aggression, further labeling South Korea as its 'enemy most hostile.' The incident occurred despite previous efforts of conciliation by South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, who took office in June with promises to ease tensions on the Korean Peninsula through increased engagement with Pyongyang.

North Korean state media emphasized that South Korean authorities cannot evade responsibility for the heightened tensions resulting from these actions. The ongoing dispute highlights the fragile nature of inter-Korean relations amid efforts to achieve lasting peace in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)