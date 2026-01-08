Left Menu

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT–Schedule of Reuters features from this week

Jan 8 - Every week, Reuters journalists produce scores of multimedia features and human-interest stories from around the world. Below ‌are some stories from this week selected by our editors, as well as explanatory context and background to ⁠help you understand world headlines.

Jan 8 - Every week, Reuters journalists produce scores of multimedia features and human-interest stories from around the world. Below ‌are some stories from this week selected by our editors, as well as explanatory context and background to ⁠help you understand world headlines.

Putin meets talking cat and ​dog in popular Russian cartoon MOSCOW - President Vladimir Putin has made a ‍cameo appearance in a popular Russian children's cartoon, delivering a New Year message to the nation alongside a talking cat and dog. (RUSSIA-PUTIN/CARTOON (TV, PIX), 209 words)

Elvis Presley-themed train departs for ⁠Australian tribute festival SYDNEY - ‌Elvis Presley ⁠fans and tribute artists kicked off their annual journey to the Elvis Festival in the ‍Australian regional town of Parkes on Wednesday. (AUSTRALIA-ELVIS/FESTIVAL (TV, PIX), 154 words)

Birth of rare mountain gorilla ​twins recorded in Congo park A mountain gorilla has given birth to ⁠twins in war-ravaged eastern Congo, a national park said on Wednesday, in what it described as "a ⁠major event" for the endangered subspecies. (CONGO-GORILLA/TWINS (PIX, TV), 278 words)

EXPLANATORY CONTENT FACTBOX-Who is Nicolas Maduro, Venezuela's president?

EXPLAINER-Greenland's history as a Danish territory and why Trump wants ⁠it FACTBOX-What's the status of international oil companies in Venezuela after Maduro's capture?

EXPLAINER-Why Saudi-UAE ⁠trade ties remain ‌resilient despite Yemen tensions EXPLAINER-What is known so far about the Swiss bar fire that killed 40

EXPLAINER-Why is Somaliland strategically ⁠important? FACTBOX-Top cases on the US Supreme Court's docket (Compiled ‍by Diane Craft)

