IN CASE YOU MISSED IT–Schedule of Reuters features from this week
Jan 8 - Every week, Reuters journalists produce scores of multimedia features and human-interest stories from around the world. Below are some stories from this week selected by our editors, as well as explanatory context and background to help you understand world headlines.
Jan 8 - Every week, Reuters journalists produce scores of multimedia features and human-interest stories from around the world. Below are some stories from this week selected by our editors, as well as explanatory context and background to help you understand world headlines. For a full schedule of news and events, please go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect.
Putin meets talking cat and dog in popular Russian cartoon MOSCOW - President Vladimir Putin has made a cameo appearance in a popular Russian children's cartoon, delivering a New Year message to the nation alongside a talking cat and dog. (RUSSIA-PUTIN/CARTOON (TV, PIX), 209 words)
Elvis Presley-themed train departs for Australian tribute festival SYDNEY - Elvis Presley fans and tribute artists kicked off their annual journey to the Elvis Festival in the Australian regional town of Parkes on Wednesday. (AUSTRALIA-ELVIS/FESTIVAL (TV, PIX), 154 words)
Birth of rare mountain gorilla twins recorded in Congo park A mountain gorilla has given birth to twins in war-ravaged eastern Congo, a national park said on Wednesday, in what it described as "a major event" for the endangered subspecies. (CONGO-GORILLA/TWINS (PIX, TV), 278 words)
EXPLANATORY CONTENT FACTBOX-Who is Nicolas Maduro, Venezuela's president?
EXPLAINER-Greenland's history as a Danish territory and why Trump wants it FACTBOX-What's the status of international oil companies in Venezuela after Maduro's capture?
EXPLAINER-Why Saudi-UAE trade ties remain resilient despite Yemen tensions EXPLAINER-What is known so far about the Swiss bar fire that killed 40
EXPLAINER-Why is Somaliland strategically important? FACTBOX-Top cases on the US Supreme Court's docket (Compiled by Diane Craft)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)