Political Melody: Tejashwi Yadav's Rebuttal to Maithili Thakur

In a sharp retort, RJD working president Tejashwi Yadav has condemned Maithili Thakur, a singer-turned-politician, for her critical comments on his party's previous rule in Bihar.

Thakur, without directly naming Yadav or the RJD, likened the political favoritism in the party to historical biases, evoking the imagery of Dhritarashtra's blind affection for his son Duryodhana; her remarks were made during a recent assembly session. Yadav responded with disdain, highlighting Thakur's novice status in politics and emphasizing her recent silence on the distressing local incidents in her constituency.

His critique extended to suggesting the BJP's current governance overshadows past allegations of 'jungle raj' against the RJD, citing her family's recent experiences with theft despite her criticisms.

