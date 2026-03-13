Midnight Earthquake Jolts Central Turkiye: No Damage Reported
A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck central Turkiye early Friday, centered in Niksar, Tokat province. Despite its strength, no damage was reported, though it prompted residents to gather outside in fear. This comes after a devastating 7.8 earthquake in 2023 that had extensive impacts in Turkiye and Syria.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 13-03-2026 08:06 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 08:06 IST
- Country:
- Turkey
Early Friday, a magnitude 5.5 earthquake shook central Turkiye, with its epicenter in the town of Niksar, Tokat province, according to the country's Disaster and Emergency Management agency (AFAD).
The quake, occurring at a depth of 6.4 kilometers, sent residents hurriedly into the streets, although no significant damage has been reported by authorities.
Turkiye, situated on several major fault lines, frequently experiences seismic activity, including a 7.8 magnitude quake in 2023 that resulted in substantial casualties and destruction.
(With inputs from agencies.)
