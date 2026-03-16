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Tragedy Unearthed in Alwar: Brothers Drown in Water-Filled Pit

In Alwar, Rajasthan, the bodies of brothers Manisha and Sandeep were found in a water-filled pit after going missing. Police suspect accidental drowning. Agriculture Minister Kirodi Lal Meena visited the family, offering condolences and government support, while an inquiry is underway to prevent further incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 16-03-2026 20:56 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 20:56 IST
Tragedy Unearthed in Alwar: Brothers Drown in Water-Filled Pit
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  • India

In a tragic incident in Rajasthan's Alwar district, two young brothers, Manisha, aged 15, and Sandeep, aged 12, were found dead in a water-filled pit, the authorities confirmed on Tuesday.

The boys had left their home in Rasoolpur village to play but did not return. An anxious search by family members led to the discovery of their belongings near the pit, prompting villagers to search the area. Police believe the brothers may have slipped and drowned accidentally.

Agriculture Minister Kirodi Lal Meena personally offered condolences to the grieving family, promising state support and urging officials to ensure preventive measures are implemented to avoid such tragedies in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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