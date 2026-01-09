Left Menu

Revenge Killings? Couple on Murder Charges Found Dead

A couple accused of murder in Dindigul district was allegedly killed by unidentified assailants as an act of revenge. V Jesudass and his wife Deepika were found dead at separate locations. Jesudass was linked to the 2024 murder of Mayandi Joseph. Police have launched a manhunt for the suspects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 09-01-2026 19:56 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 19:56 IST
Revenge Killings? Couple on Murder Charges Found Dead
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A couple, previously accused of murder, has been found dead in Dindigul district, allegedly as part of a revenge plot, according to the police.

V Jesudass and his wife Deepika were killed in separate locations around 8 pm on January 8. Police reports indicate Jesudass was awaiting trial for the murder of Mayandi Joseph, an incident that occurred in May 2024.

Dindigul Taluk police disclosed that Jesudass was murdered while out on bail near Natham-Dindigul Road. The perpetrators, who fled in a car, also killed Deepika outside her home in Nallampatti. An investigation and manhunt for the suspects are currently underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Steadies amid Jobs Report and Tariff Tensions

Market Steadies amid Jobs Report and Tariff Tensions

 Global
2
Belgium Battles Bird Flu: Mass Chicken Culling Underway

Belgium Battles Bird Flu: Mass Chicken Culling Underway

 Belgium
3
Kerala Men's and Odisha Women's Triumph in Khelo India Beach Games 2026

Kerala Men's and Odisha Women's Triumph in Khelo India Beach Games 2026

 Indonesia
4
President Murmu Authorizes Budget Session 2026; AI Summit Scheduled

President Murmu Authorizes Budget Session 2026; AI Summit Scheduled

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI must adopt healthcare-style consent rules

Agricultural waste could power next generation of biodegradable plastics

Machines still don’t know what harm is, and that’s a growing AI risk

Generative AI may be driving a global breakdown in shared reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026