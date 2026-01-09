Revenge Killings? Couple on Murder Charges Found Dead
A couple accused of murder in Dindigul district was allegedly killed by unidentified assailants as an act of revenge. V Jesudass and his wife Deepika were found dead at separate locations. Jesudass was linked to the 2024 murder of Mayandi Joseph. Police have launched a manhunt for the suspects.
A couple, previously accused of murder, has been found dead in Dindigul district, allegedly as part of a revenge plot, according to the police.
V Jesudass and his wife Deepika were killed in separate locations around 8 pm on January 8. Police reports indicate Jesudass was awaiting trial for the murder of Mayandi Joseph, an incident that occurred in May 2024.
Dindigul Taluk police disclosed that Jesudass was murdered while out on bail near Natham-Dindigul Road. The perpetrators, who fled in a car, also killed Deepika outside her home in Nallampatti. An investigation and manhunt for the suspects are currently underway.
(With inputs from agencies.)
